Seven Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Seven Maoists were arrested by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in three places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Four ultras were apprehended from two villages under the Gangaloor police station area, while three were nabbed from Basaguda police station limits, an official said.

Separate teams of the District Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) were involved in these actions, he said.

Also Read: Constables set accused free defying court's order in Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Tati (28) and Barsa Mangu (29), who were nabbed from Palnar village of Gangaloor on Tuesday, were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams and an attempt to murder, he said.

Cadres Moti Tati (32) and Paklu Tati (36) were caught at Todka village of Gangaloor on Monday, the official said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in attacks on security forces in February and August last year.

Also Read: Two security personnel killed in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh

Those arrested from Basaguda on Monday were identified as Sodhi Singa (21), Suresh Barsa (27) and Potam Budhram (27), he said.

The seven arrested ultras were active militia members, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)