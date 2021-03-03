Tendulkar gets into practice mode ahead of Road Safety World Series 2021

Raipur: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is gearing up for the Road Safety World Series which will kick off on 5 March in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag also practised at the ground on Wednesday.

This time six teams will lock horns in the Road Safety World Series which features legendary players from India, South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The opening match will play on March 5 between India legends vs Bangladesh Legends. The two semi-finals are scheduled to be played on March 17 and 19 while the final will take place on March 21.

The tournament will be played till March 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The first edition of the series was called off after four games on March 11 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

