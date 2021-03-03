Finance ministry official missing in Chhattisgarh

(Chhattisgarh) Raipur: A Joint Director with the Treasury Department in Chhattisgarh did not return home after reporting to work on March 1, which prompted a search by the police.

Police in Raipur are examining security camera footage for clues to trace the missing officer who belongs to Bilaspur.

Read Also: Emergency was a mistake: Rahul

Police said Rajesh Srivastava was dropped off by his wife at his office on March 1 before she returned home in his official car. There was desperation after Srivastava did not get back home and his mobile phone was turned off.

Rajesh Srivastava was seen leaving the ministry at 12 noon

The police said CCTV footage showed Srivastava leaving his office at 12 noon and investigators are trying to trace his phone to get clues to his whereabouts.

Read Also: DMK and AIADMK in negotiations with partners; Stalemate over seat sharing continues