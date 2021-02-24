Two security personnel injured in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh
Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Two security personnel were injured in separate actions against Naxals in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, informed the police.
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan has been injured in an encounter between security forces and the Naxals at a forest along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.
In another incident, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast triggered by Naxals at a forest in the Akabeda police station area, police said.
