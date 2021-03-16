Govt funded over 1000 schools for tribal children: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tribal Welfare, Renuka Singh on Monday said that the ministry is funding two schemes of Government-run residential schools for tribal students, (i) Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) and (ii) Construction of Ashram School.

She said that under the scheme of Ashram School, the construction grant on a cost-sharing ratio basis is released to the State Government.

So far, 1205 Ashram Schools have been funded across the country for quality education of ST children. To provide quality education to tribal students, the grant per student has also been increased from Rs 42000 in the year 2017-18 to Rs 61,500 in the year 2018-19 and in the year 2019-20, it was increased to Rs 109000.

The schools also organize additional classes, special coaching, educational tours, exposure visits, special camps and sports camps, students are encouraged and motivated to get the best quality education.

Regular monitoring is being done at the state level through the National Educational Society for Tribals Students and the State / Union Territory EMRS Society to ensure the availability of facilities like food, quality education and a safe environment.

In 1998, the first model school to provide quality education to the tribal children was established.

Furthering this, the scheme has been revamped under which the facility of Eklavya Model Residential School will be available in every block having 50 per cent or more tribal population and 20 thousand or more tribal people.

It has also been kept in mind that the residential school should be close to the tribal settlements so that the students remain connected to their roots and their identity and culture.

In order to ensure that students remain connected to their identity and culture, the establishment of mini-museums have been encouraged in the schools. During 2020-21, the school uniform for the EMRS students designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi is based on the basic premise of reflection of the vibrant culture of the tribals and their closeness to nature.

Under the Eklavya Model Residential School Scheme, the amount of expenditure incurred by the Union Tribal Welfare Ministry on the construction, up-gradation of schools and all the students studying from 6th to 12th standard is released.