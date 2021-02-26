18-year-old protestor dies at Singhu border

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the recently introduced farm laws 2020, an 18-year-old boy from Patiala, Punjab, died at the Singhu border.

Identified as Navjot Singh, the boy had come to the protest site on February 22 to partake in the protests.

If reports are to believed, Singh succumbed to a cardiac arrest. So far, 18 farmers lost their lives while participating in the ongoing farmers' movement at the Sonipat-Singhu border. The farmers unions have demanded the government to compensate Navjot's family.

The teen protestor's body was sent to the general hospital in Sonipat for autopsy. According to a preliminary investigation, the boy succumbed to cardiac arrest.

"Only after the post-mortem report comes, the whole matter will be revealed," said an officer privy to the investigation.