6 arrested for firing bullets in Delhi's Babarpur

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested six people in connection with the firing of bullets in the air in the national capital's Babarpur area.

The video of the incident in which the miscreants can be seen firing bullets surfaced recently.

As per the Delhi Police, one of the accused, Faisal had come to talk to Deepak, a man who runs an e-rickshaw business, and allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 for the bail of a friend.

When the man did not relent, he was threatened. Later in the day, over half a dozen people came to his house and fired bullets in the air.

The incident took place on February 26.

The accused were arrested on March 1.

(ANI)

