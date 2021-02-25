9 farmers arrested for R' day violence released on bail

New Delhi: As many as nine farmers from Punjab who were arrested in connection with Republic Day violence were released on bail on Wednesday night.

According to the chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, so far 45 farmers have been released.

Both the United Kisan Morcha and the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee were making constant efforts to bail out the farmers. Due to which 9 farmers were released at Tihar Jail at around 10 pm on Wednesday night.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and a large number of Sikh Sangat were present at gate number 4 to welcome the farmers.

Sirsa further added that the government was wrong in arresting many innocent farmers and putting them behind bars. He also said that the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee along with many others is making every possible effort to help the other jailed farmers as well.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws.

Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort driving tractors and entered the monument, and some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts.

Many farmers were arrested afterwards in this connection.

