All not well within Congress after Azad's praise for PM Modi

New Delhi: Barely a couple of days after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in Jammu, a rift in Jammu-Kashmir Congress came became apparent as a number of party members burnt his effigy, showing their anguish.

While on the other hand, the state leadership held a meeting in Delhi, on Tuesday, to discuss the issue.

Jammu Kashmir Congress Chief Ghulam Nabi Mir met the party's state in-charge Rajni Patil and General Secretary KC Venugopal to discuss the matter. Earlier J&K Congress General Secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary along with his supporters staged a protest against Ghulam Nabi Azad.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Jammu-Kashmir Congress in charge Rajni Patil said, "We were told that it was some NGO's programme. When Azad Sahab came to the office of J&K PCC, he was welcomed by our leaders. But whatever he said in the programme was apparently against the issues he wrote in his letter."

When asked about the protest against Azad's statement, she replied, "I'm not aware of it. I will look into it. There must be anguish in the party workers because every day they fight against BJP's policies. Even our leaders Rahul Ji and Priyanka Ji are toiling hard to do better for the party.. So when our own leaders will praise PM Modi, naturally there will be anguish and we can't stop it."

While addressing a public rally, on Sunday, Azad had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally, for being true to his roots. Earlier, PM Modi had also bid an emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad when his tenure ended in Rajya Sabha. This had irked a number of leaders within the party.

Many of the Congress members had also raised concern over the timing of such statements as Congress is trying hard to battle against BJP in the upcoming Assembly Elections in 5 states.

To this, Patil replied, "People are very smart. They know what is wrong and what is right. We are working our way. If these leaders think that it is the right way for the betterment of Congress, then it may be."

Apart from Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had also alleged that the party didn't use the political experience of Azad in the right way. Meanwhile, these leaders are now planning a second event in Haryana's Kurukshetra, while as per the sources, party high command is assessing the situation.

However, there is no such disciplinary action has been taken against the 8 leaders who went to Jammu and made some controversial statements against the party.