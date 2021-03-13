Antilia bomb scare: SIT reaches Tihar jail to interrogate Mujahideen operative

New Delhi: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ambani bomb scare case has reached Tihar jail to investigate the matter involving the seizure of a mobile handset and a SIM from the custody of inmate Tehseen Akhtar, an Indian Mujahideen operative.

The team will interrogate Akhtar in a bid to ascertain if any other inmates were also involved in posting a message which reportedly claimed the responsibility for parking a bomb-rigged SUV outside the billionaire businessman's house in Mumbai on February 25.

On February 25, an SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks was found outside business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia'. The next day, a group that identified itself as the 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' had reportedly claimed responsibility.

On Thursday evening, jail officials conducted a search operation inside sub-jail number 8 and recovered a mobile handset and SIM card on which a Telegram account in the name of 'Jaish-ul-Hind' was found.

ALSO READ: Two killed four injured in Jammu road accident

Authorities suspect that the Telegram accounts found on the phone are connected to the terror threats.

According to police, the Telegram channel was created on February 26 and the message claiming responsibility for placing the vehicle outside the Ambani residence was posted on the Telegram messaging app late in the night on February 27.

The message had also demanded payment in cryptocurrency and mentioned a link to deposit the same.

Jaish-ul-Hind is the same group that had claimed the low-intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi too.

ALSO READ: IMA scam: CBI files charge sheet against six persons