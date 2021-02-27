'Artisans and craftsmen to sell their products with special packaging in Hunar Haat'

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said more than 12 lakh people visited the Hunar Haat organised at JLN Stadium here.

The minister said the Hunar Haat is becoming 'Kumbh of backers of brilliance' where more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 states and UTs are participating in the Hunar Haat in New Delhi. The Hunar Haat in Delhi that started on February 20 will conclude on March 1.

Till now, more than 12 lakh people visited the Hunar Haat and it is likely to go above 16 lakh in the next two days," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

According to Naqvi, Hunar Haat has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5, 30,000 artisans and craftsmen and artists till now and the Minority Affairs Ministry will provide employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 Hunar Haat which will be organised by the completion of 75 years of the country's independence.

To give professional look to the items manufactured by the artisans and craftsmen, Naqvi said that the Indian Institute of Packaging, the items will now be sold with special packaging.

According to Rahul Tirpude, assistant director of the Indian Institute of Packaging, the presentation of any item is of immense importance.

"To give the background knowledge of the products manufactured by artisans and craftsmen, we have designed the packaging in such a way which will not only let the users know about the history of the product but will also help them to know the process of manufacturing that product," said Rahul Tirpude.

