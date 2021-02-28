Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain bats for 'Make in Bihar'

New Delhi: Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the new Industries Minister of Bihar, on Sunday expressed resolve to "Make in Bihar."

Speaking to ETV Bharat after inaugurating the Bihar exhibition at Bihar emporium in New Delhi, Hussain said that weavers of Bihar have magic in their hands but people in the country are not much aware of this.

"We are promoting the products made by them in Delhi. All the products made in Bihar are of high quality. We need to promote initiatives like, Make in Bihar and Vocal for Local," he said.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain speaking to ETV Bharat

Hussain further said that the state government will leave no stone unturned to set up industries in Bihar and provide employment to the people.

"We are making all efforts for the growth of ethanol and agro-based industries in the state," he added.

It may be mentioned here that the Bihar emporium is located on Baba Khadak Singh Marg in Delhi where all kinds of handlooms, handicrafts, clothes, jewellery made by Bihari artisans are available for sale.

