CBSE releases revised timetable for Class 10, 12 board exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the revised timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

As per the revised schedules, CBSE will conduct board examinations of classes 10 and 12 from May 4 to June 14, this year.

The Science paper for Class 10 has been postponed from May 15 to May 21, while the Mathematics paper has been postponed from May 21 to June 2.

Other Class 10 exams which have been rescheduled include French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu.

The Class 12 physics examination has been postponed from May 13 to June 8. The Geography paper will be held on June 3 instead of June 2.

There will be no examinations between May 13 and May 16, according to the new schedule.

