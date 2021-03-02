Cheats meet at PUBG game, join hands to dupe people

New Delhi: The voice feature on the PUBG game made two cheats become friends during the Covid induced lockdown. Both joined hands and started duping people through spoofed SMS services to send phishing messages of points redemption.

Police said on Tuesday the accused -- Tusar Tyagi and Shubham -- became friends while playing PUBG games during the lockdown period.

Initially, Shubham started to provide UC game accessories to Tusar and spoke to him through VOIP calls. After they became friends, Shubham told him that he worked in Credit and Debit Card's phishing and had good knowledge to earn easy money in Cyberspace.

READ: TRP scam: HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

He offered Tusar a 20 per cent commission on the sale of his sellings. In January 2021 Shubham contacted Tusar and asked him to collect his smart mobile phones from Croma stores and to sell them in the open market.

"After keeping his commission of 20 per cent, he had to deposit the remaining amount in Shubham's wallet and bank account. Hence, Tusar started working for Shubham. He has deposited approx. Rs 2 lakh in Shubham's wallets and bank account till now," said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.

The matter came to light when an Advocate lodged a complaint at the Malviya Nagar police station that he had got an SMS on his mobile to redeem his Kotak Mahendra bank and RBL Bank credit cards. And, as soon as he clicked on the given web link and entered his card credentials, he lost Rs 1 lakh from his credit cards.

Beneficiary accounts and wallets were investigated which revealed that the cheated amount had been credited in a Paytm account at first and then it was used for Croma Gift Voucher Accounts.

READ: Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob's bail plea on March 9

The Delhi Police then alerted the Croma store at Preet Vihar and on February 28, the staff of the Croma store informed the police as soon as 21-year-old Tusar Tyagi came to the store. He was arrested under Section 420/120B.

The police team is now working to arrest his partner Shubham. The investigation is going on to trace more victims cheated by the two.

IANS