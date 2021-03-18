Congress gives youngsters chance to contest polls in Kerala, Assam

New Delhi: Over the past week, Congress has released multiples lists of its candidates for Assembly polls in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. As Congress is just a junior partner in the Opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, it doesn't have the luxury to experiment with its candidate selection. While in Kerala and Assam, Congress is focussing on a change in the demographic profile of its candidates.

Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV

Congress has given 15 tickets to the office bearers of Youth Congress to contest election in Kerala, while there are 6 young candidates in Assam.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said, "Since Rahul Gandhi held different positions in Congress party, the youth members got more opportunities to come forward. Currently, 15 workers of the youth congress are going to contest elections in Kerala. One of them is a woman of 27-years-old, Aritha Babu. She works in a milk dairy. Such people have been given an opportunity to contest elections."

Congress leaders say that the push for young candidates had come from the party's former President Rahul Gandhi. Before the selection process begins, Kerala Congress leaders held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, where they were being given clear instructions to prefer young and women candidates in the upcoming polls.

"Rahul Gandhi has always been in favour of 33 per cent reservation for women. We have also done it in our National Executive. Due to these opportunities, we get a chance to become leader, all thanks to Rahul Gandhi," Srinivas asserted.

The divide between young and veterans has always been evident in the Congress party. On one hand, leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot had alleged that the old guards don't allow the younger ones to take the lead. However, the veterans believe that these young leaders are not connected to the grassroots and did not face the struggle to reach their positions.

While addressing the National Executive of IYC, Rahul Gandhi had also mentioned that he is in support of those leaders who have grassroots connect and a commitment to the party's ideology, which has been taken into consideration during the selection process of candidates.

Showing full confidence in the young brigade of Congress, IYC President said, "All the young members have full potential. Many of our strong candidates got tickets to contest the election. Kerala is one of those states where voters are very much aware and educated. For us, it is a huge thing that 15 of our members got tickets from there. We have full hope that the results are also going to be positive."

Congress is also focussing on the issues pertaining to the young generation, particularly on unemployment. In Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been given a key role to connect with the youth and to know what issues they are facing currently, on the basis of which party will prepare its manifesto.

