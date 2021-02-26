Congress takes out march to demand rollback of farm laws

New Delhi: On the completion of three months of farmers' protest at Delhi borders, Kisan Congress organized an agitation in support of the farmers, demanding an immediate rollback of the three contentious agriculture laws.

The farmers' wing of the Congress party took out a protest march from All India Congress Committee headquarters, in Delhi, aiming to gherao Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's residence, but the protestors were being stopped at Akbar Road.

While speaking to media, National Vice Chairman of Kisan Congress, Surender Solanki said, "Government is in deep sleep as it is not listening to the plight of protesting farmers. But no matter how long it will take, we will continue to fight until these three laws will be taken back. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is also doing the same."

Monica Malik, who came from Haryana to take part in this protest said that the farmers are protesting peacefully to ask for their rights and if BJP wants to get back in power then it should listen to the woes of protesting farmers.

Another Kisan Congress member said to ETV Bharat, "Modi Government had tried to suppress farmers and their voices but Congress is never going to accept it. We will continue to protest until these three laws will be taken back."

In recent days, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had also addressed Kisan Mahapanchayats at different places to corner the Government over the issue of these three farm laws.

