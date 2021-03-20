Court shuts defamation case against Somnath Bharti after apology

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday closed a defamation case filed by a journalist against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly using objectionable language after Bharti tendered an apology.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta closed the case after journalist Ranjana Dwivedi decided to compound the case because of the apology.

Bharti had allegedly used objectionable language against Dwivedi and hurled abuses at him during a live television debate in 2018.

In his statement before the court, Bharti submitted that his words "were not directed towards the complainant, but if his words have hurt sentiments, he offers his sincere and deepest apology".

Given the apology, Dwivedi agreed to compound the case against Bharti and withdrew her FIR filed under Sections 504 (intentional insult) and 509 (insult the modesty of any woman) under the Indian Penal Code.

In the present case, a notice for an offence punishable under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC was framed against the accused, which is compoundable. Compoundable offences are those that can be compromised.

On January 23, the court had sentenced Bharti to two years' imprisonment in another case related to the assault of AIIMS security guards. The Magistrate court's order on conviction and sentencing was later suspended by the Sessions court.

(with agency input)

