Police in Delhi arrest exam cheats

New Delhi: Police in Delhi have broken up a gang that leaked test papers for Class IV government posts in courts and made 17 arrests.

After a tip-off about the question paper leak, police raided two schools in Rohini area in Delhi. Some students were found cheating during the exam by getting help via Bluetooth devices.

A man was held separately for impersonation during the exams.



Sources in the Crime Branch said candidates paid up to Rs 8 lakhs for help during the exams.

A private agency was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the examination at 41 locations.

A team of administrative officers of the High Court and judicial officers of the District Court were also formed to oversee the entire examination process.

