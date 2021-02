Delhi: 2 held in Adarsh Nagar snatching, murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with a case where a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a chain snatcher while resisting the robbery.

According to the police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. Earlier today, the DCP of Northwest Usha Rangnani had informed that ten police teams have been constituted to probe the case.

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, police said. The woman was stabbed to death in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid.

She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred.

An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation of the case is underway, the police said.

