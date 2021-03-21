Delhi: 2 ISIS terrorists held for conspiring to kill Tihar jail inmates

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two ISIS terrorists from Tihar jail on Sunday, who conspired to kill Delhi riot accused in Tihar jail through mercury poisoning.

The accused persons have been identified as Abdullah Basit and Azimoshan, the ISIS terrorists. Meanwhile, police have arrested them and taken them on remand for questioning on four days warrant.

According to Special Cell officials, the accused terrorists planned to kill the inmates, who had allegedly vandalised public properties and killed many people during the Delhi riots.

Investigations have revealed that Shahid, an accused in the Delhi riots, who was lodged in Tihar Jail, was tasked by ISIS terrorists to kill others accused of Delhi riots.

On being informed about the incident, officials intercepted a phone call between Shahid and one Aslam. Inspired by ISIS ideology from these two terrorists Abdullah Basit and Azimoshan, Shahid had planned to execute the murder by staging a brawl with the inmates, officials said.

"On being interrogated, Shahid said that he had asked a person named Aslam outside the jail to take him to the mercury inside the jail. The accused had conspired to poison the inmates with mercury after getting an order from the ISIS terrorists Abdullah Basit and Azimoshan," an official said.

An FIR was registered in the case under sections of criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder. The police have taken Basit and Azimoshan for interrogation.

Basit, who was dropped out of the engineering course, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the year 2018 and was a part of the ISIS Abu Dhabi module. NIA arrested him from Hyderabad and he has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest, officials added.

