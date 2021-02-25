Kejriwal's security detail not reduced: Govt

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has said that the security detail of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not been reduced.

The clarification comes after reports that the number of police commandos protecting Kejriwal was scaled down to two from six.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the reduction in security comes after the Gujarat civic election results.



AAP won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Gujarat's Surat, where the party convener will participate in a roadshow on Friday.



(With PTI inputs)