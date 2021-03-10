Delhi court orders police to furnish ATR report regarding FIR against Kangana

New Delhi: A district court in Delhi has asked the police to furnish the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the demand for filing an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut regarding her tweet made about the farmers' movement.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Amardeep Kaur has directed to file the reply by 14 April.

The petition was filed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee where he claimed that Kangana has defamed Sikhs.

The petition said that Kangana tried to create disharmony in society through her tweet on 5 December 2020.

The petition referred to Kangana Ranaut's tweets, in which she accused an elderly woman of being involved in the farmers' movement for 100 rupees and called farmers Khalistani and terrorist.

