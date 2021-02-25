Delhi court grants protection to Shantanu from arrest till March 9

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday granted protection from arrest till March 9 to Shantanu Muluk.

Shantanu along with Disha Ravi is accused of allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief to the activist after the Delhi Police said it needed time to conduct further interrogation before filing a detailed reply to Muluk's anticipatory bail plea.

The judge noted the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against Muluktill on March 9, when the court will further hear the matter.

Shantanu is accused of alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay High Court on February 16 for a period of 10 days so that he could approach the court in Delhi for relief during this period.

READ: Delhi Court defers Shantanu Muluk's bail plea hearing to Feb 25

Earlier, environmental activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by a Delhi court, which held that evidence on record was not sufficient to keep a 22-year-old with absolutely no criminal antecedents in custody.

Shantanu Muluk had moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. As the application came up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, the court sought a response from Delhi Police on an anticipatory bail plea.

READ: Court flays Delhi Police for 'scanty, sketchy' evidence against Disha

Meanwhile, Shantanu Muluk had earlier joined Disha Ravi at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in the national capital for further probe in the ongoing toolkit case.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

READ: Toolkit case: Delhi Police get 1-day custody of Disha Ravi