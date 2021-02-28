Delhi DIP director suspended for violating model code of conduct

New Delhi: The director of the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has been suspended following the direction of the Election Commission for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in New Delhi.

Navlendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new director of the DIP. Apart from this, he has also been given the responsibility of Joint Commissioner of Transport Department.

As per reports, the decision was taken against Manoj Kumar Dwivedi a day before the Municipal corporation bypolls after an advertisement of the Delhi government was published in a newspaper.

The advertisement was related to the Delhi government's decision to reduce the circle rate by 20 per cent. Following this, the Election Commission issued a notice to the concerned officials.

The Commission had also sought clarification from Sanjeev Khairwar, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department of the Delhi Government; Padmini Singla, Secretary, Directorate of Information and Publicity and Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, director of the Directorate of Information and Publicity.

Later, action was taken against Dwivedi as the Commission failed to get a satisfactory response from them.

