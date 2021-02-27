Delhi govt warns alcohol vendors selling liquor bottles without 2D bar code

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued a warning order for the liquor sellers in bars, clubs and hotels selling alcohol without a 2D bar code saying if anyone is caught violating the rule then strict action will be taken against the license holder.

The order also states that the absence of a 2D bar code on the bottle will be considered as a sale without paying excise duty.

This would be a violation of the Delhi Excise Act 2009 and the Excise Act 2010. The liquor vendors have been asked to ensure that the bar code is correctly placed on the bottle and that it is in a position to scan and reinforced with cello tape.

Liquor bottles have a bar code to ensure that the alcohol being sold is genuine and is being sold following all the rules, including the payment of excise duty. Alcohol cannot be sold without bar codes. But liquor vendors are disregarding this rule in different areas of the capital Delhi.

In the past, the teams of the Excise Department made a surprise inspection of many clubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and liquor stores in the capital where it was found that bottles of liquor without 2D bar code are being served in many places.

During this inspection, many such bottles were found in the sale which had a bar code but was illegible.

