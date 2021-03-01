'Nearly 300 centres arranged for Covid vaccination in Delhi'

New Delhi: Delhi Government is all set to roll out the second phase of the inoculation drive. Satyendra Kumar Jain, Minister of Health, Delhi in conversation with ETV Bharat, said that the vaccine would be administered to those above 60 years and those with co-morbidities above the age of 45 years from March 1. He added that the deadline for the vaccine drive is January 1, 2022, and the age is fixed as per this date.

Nearly 300 centres in 192 hospitals have been arranged for vaccination. Out of these, 136 are private hospitals and 56 are government hospitals. Regarding registration for vaccination, he said that people can make use of the Co-WIN app.

There are over 15 lakhs of people above the age of 60 years as per the voter's list, but there is no estimate of people with co-morbidities above the age of 45 years. It would be an estimate of three to four lakhs, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the first dose of COVAXIN and when asked whether Ministers in Delhi Government would be administered with the Covid vaccine, he said that neither the Ministers are above the age of 60 nor they have co-morbidities, he said.

