Delhi Police arrest fifth accused in Rinku Sharma murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday evening arrested one more accused in the murder case of a youth in the Mangolpuri area. The accused person has been identified as Tasuddin.

This is the fifth arrest in the murder case as police had earlier arrested Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam from the crime scene.

While Delhi Police said that the murder happened after a fight broke out between two groups at a birthday party and ruled out the communal angle, the family of the deceased alleged that Sharma was killed for collecting funds for Ram Mandir.

According to the Delhi Police spokesman Chinmay Biswal, Rinku had a fight with some boys during the birthday party of a man in Mangolpuri on the night of February 10. Shortly after the quarrel, the boys reached his house. Here again, there was a fight between them and during this quarrel, Rinku was injured due to knife attack.

"He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Four accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police by registering an FIR regarding this incident. Delhi Police is investigating the entire matter. Keeping the security in mind, police forces have also been deployed in the area," Biswal said.

"Till now the investigation has revealed that the murder was carried out only because of the feud during the birthday party. Right now the religious angle has not surfaced in this case the way family members are making allegations about this. It will be investigated. According to the kind of facts that will come forward, action will be taken against the guilty," Biswal added.

At the same time, a video has also surfaced in this case, in which the deceased himself is seen coming with a knife. There are more people in the video. Amid the uproar, Rinku gets injured at the hands of the accused during the rescue.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of the four accused, a mob pelted stones at the house of the accused this afternoon. According to police, Sharma was stabbed to death by four men following a brawl at a birthday party in Mangolapuri area on Wednesday night.

As political tempers ran high, and netizens on social media demanded justice for Rinku, many politicians and social activists visited the deceased's family. At the same time, the Delhi Police has categorically stated that the incident does not have any communal angle.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta visited the victim’s family and consoled the victim’s family as well as announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family. Adesh Gupta lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that Kejriwal and his leaders reach out to such issues in other states, but here CM Kejriwal has not visited the family and taken care of the family. Now in such a situation, we demand that the Kejriwal government immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the victim’s family.

Many BJP leaders have spoken on the murder of Rinku Sharma. Former Delhi state unit BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari said that a shocking incident has taken place in Mangolpuri. A person named Rinku Sharma has been killed with a knife. This incident is very convincing and hinting. The guilty should be punished severely. The incident should always be treated equally with people of any religion or sect.

