New Delhi: A Delhi-based builder has been arrested after he allegedly used Thallium poison to kill his in-laws in West Delhi's Inderpuri. The builder, identified as Varun Arora, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. He to stay in Delhi's Greater Kailash.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West), Urvija Goel, Thallium poison has been used in the past to eliminate political rivals because of its slow effect.

Delhi-based builder arrested for poisoning wife and in-laws

"Varun did google search about slow poison and then he got an idea about Thallium," Goel said. She further said that the incident took place on January 31.

"Varun had made fish for dinner and had mixed thallium, a slow poison. He excused himself from eating the poisoned food, claiming that he suffered from jaw pain after watching a comedy show. The kids in the family had milk, hence, they also didn't eat the fish prepared by him," Goel said.

However, his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and domestic help ate the fish.

"On February 3, Varun's sister-in-law, Priyanka Sharma, fell sick and later died. Varun's wife, Divya, also fell sick after the death of his sister-in-law and mother-in-law, too, got ill in March.

His wife is in a coma while her mother, Anita Sharma, died on March 22. During the MLC at Sri Gangaram Hospital, it emerged that there was a presence of Thallium in the body. While Varun's father-in-law was not admitted yet he did complain of sudden hair fall," Goel said.

During the investigation, the role of Varun emerged and he was arrested on Wednesday. Varun, during an interrogation, told the police that he and Divya got married 12 years ago. He claimed his in-laws allegedly used to taunt him for not having a baby.

Four years ago, after failing to conceive naturally, Varun and his took up in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process and later had twins. Last year, Varun's wife conceived naturally but she underwent an abortion after doctors ruled her pregnancy was 'life-threatening'.

According to Varun's father-in-law, Devendra Sharma, Varun was angry with the abortion. When police reached the hospital to arrest Varun, he claimed that even he had ingested thallium. After a medical checkup, Varun was arrested.

Varun's wife, Divya, has been in comatose for the last 22 days. Divya was first tested for Thallium poisoning.

"On January 31, my son-in-law cooked fish for us which my wife, two daughters and I ate. On February 15, my younger daughter passed away. Thallium was found in my elder daughter's body and she has been in a coma for the last 22 days. It has been found that I was also poisoned," DM Sharma, father-in-law of accused Varun Arora said.

The police are now trying to identify the place from where accused Varun procured thallium.

