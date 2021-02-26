Kejriwal's security will remain unchanged: Delhi police

New Delhi: Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal on Thursday informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Z plus security by Delhi Police will remain unchanged.

"The security cover provided to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remains unchanged. There has been no reduction in the number of security personnel provided to him," said Delhi Police PRO.

Elaborating the details, Delhi Police PRO informed, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been provided Z plus security by Delhi Police which comprises pilot, escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff etc in the form of 47 plainclothes security personnel and 16 uniformed CRPF personnel."

Earlier, a few media portals claimed that Delhi CM's Z plus security was likely to be removed following his visit to Gujarat.

Thanking the people of Gujarat following Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) performance in the local body polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will be visiting the state on February 26.

"AAP has performed very well in the local body polls in Gujarat. I thank the people of Gujarat and especially of Surat. 125 years-old Congress party has been defeated and a new party -- the AAP is given responsibility as the main opposition party. Our every candidate will work with honesty," the Chief Minister said.

(With input from agencies)