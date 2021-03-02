Court to hear on third charge sheet filed in Delhi violence case

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court has taken cognizance of the third supplementary charge sheet filed against 18 accused in the Delhi violence case and would hear the matter today. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat would hear the matter.

During the hearing on March 1, a video was produced before the Court by advocate Amit Prasad on behalf of the Special Cell of Delhi Police. He said that the CCTV cameras were removed and disconnected. He also elaborated on the location of 33 CCTV cameras in Chand Bagh.

Special Cell of Delhi Police on February 25, filed the third supplementary charge sheet alleging that the violence was well planned as validated from the CCTV visuals.

Former student union leaders Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and sacked AAP councillor Tahir Hussain are jailed in connection with the case.

Delhi Police Chief SN Srivastava on February 19 said that three teams of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) have been constituted to probe the incidents.

More than 750 cases were registered in the north-east Delhi violence, in which, at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured.

The riots had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled.

