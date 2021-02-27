ETV Bharat impact: AAP councilor arrives at SDMC house with donation box

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Narendra Chawla arrived with a donation box before the mayor of the house on Thursday for the Atal Jan Aahar Yojana. The fact that the AAP leader's arrival to the house with the donation box came to fore after ETV Bharat reported about the Atal Jan Aahar Yojana.

Notably, the Atal Jan Aahar Yojana has been started by SDMC to make a nutritious full meal accessible to the needy, in a phased manner.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, AAP leader Prem Chauhan alleged that BJP is like an unworthy child who is spoiling the name of his elders. BJP leaders promised to the poor that it will allow them to buy a meal for Rs 10 from the civic body's kiosks during the day.

"But it failed and AAP will implement this scheme in a phased manner. It will be expanded, in terms of more centres and distribution timings to including dinner as well," he said to ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, during the last day of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation budget, Narendra Chawla arrived with a donation box before the mayor of the house for the scheme.

Reportedly, the SDMC said that the menu offers puri, chapattis, rice, rajma, vegetables, chhole, and halwa. The meal will be available for sale at Rs 10 daily from 11 am to 2 pm.

