Farmers' agitation to continue till next winter: Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait visited Dhansa Border on Friday to meet farmers sitting in protest against the farm laws introduced by the Centre. The agitation has completed 99 days.

The farmers welcomed him by singing folk songs and tying a turban on his head. Tikait also had lunch with them shared his views to motivate them in continuing their stir.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the arrangement should be made for an ample amount of food and water as this farmers' movement will be a long one.

He also stated that the anti-farm law protests will continue till next winter and farmers will stand firmly at the Delhi borders.

Tikait is constantly visiting different borders to boost the morale of farmers who are against the farm laws.

Talking to reporters, Rupesh Sangwan, a woman protester, said that harvest season is approaching and amid these situations, farmers will continue their stir along with harvesting crops.

