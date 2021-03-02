Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside petroleum ministry

New Delhi: Youth Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the petroleum ministry over rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The police, meanwhile, arrested a few of the protesters to control the situation.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply over the past few days, with that of petrol touching the 100-rupee mark in some of the cities. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rising prices of fuel.

Watch: Tharoor pulls autorickshaw over rising fuel prices

On February 25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that she won't be able to answer when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced.

"I won't be able to say 'when'. It is a 'dharam sankat' (dilemma)," Sitharaman said at an event in Ahmedabad after being asked when would the central government reduce fuel prices.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has also said that the price of fuel will decrease once the winter season ends.

Watch: Mamata Banerjee almost falls from scooter!

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," Pradhan had said on February 26.

ANI

Watch: Tejashwi Yadav on bicycle as fuel prices surge