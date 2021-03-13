Gardener dies as lightning strikes in Gurugram

Gurugram: A man died while three others were injured in a lightning strike at the Signature Villa Vatika City in Sector-82, Gurugram, around 4.30 p.m. on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

The victims were struck by lightning while they were trying to take shelter under a tree.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Ramprasad, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was working as a gardener in Gurugram. He succumbed to injuries late on Friday night.

The three others were identified as Shivdutt and Lali, from Uttar Pradesh and Anil Kumar from Sohna block in Gurugram. At present, they are stable and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to CCTV footage, the four were caught in a sudden spell of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

"The victims stood under a tree in the society when suddenly the lightning struck the tree and all four men collapsed immediately, being critically injured. They were rushed to a private hospital in Manesar where Ramprasad passed away during his treatment on Friday night," Krishan Kumar, the Vatika police post in-charge, told reporters.

