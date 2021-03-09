Govt to bring bill on Delhi's unauthorised colonies

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday will move in Lok Sabha a bill to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi laws to identify the unauthorised colonies for regularisation.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the National Capital of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the House for consideration and passage.

The government introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, which seeks to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023.

The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on March 31, 2002 and where construction took place till June 1, 2014.

The Ordinance amended this to provide that the unauthorised colonies will be identified for regularisation in accordance with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019.

Therefore, the unauthorised colonies that existed as on June 1, 2014 and had witnessed 50 per cent development as on January 1, 2015 will be eligible for regularisation.

Now, the government wants to convert the ordinance into a legislation through this bill.

Besides, Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot is expected to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021 to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950. The Bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in the State of Tamil Nadu.

The House will further start discussion on the Union Budget on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2021-22.

(IANS)

