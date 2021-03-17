Gujarat HC to review Yatin Oza's case, SC defers hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Gujarat advocate Yatin Oza challenging the stripping of his senior designation by the Gujarat HC for his adversarial remarks against the court. The top court was informed by the HC advocate today that the Gujarat High Court will be reviewing its decision after which the matter can be heard by the apex court.

Also read: Court asks if Yatin Oza could be given back his senior designation

Yatin Oza in a virtual press conference through Facebook had made serious allegations against the judiciary. This led the Gujarat High court to take a Suo Moto contempt against the Gujarat High Court Bar Association president, Yatin Oza, for his adversarial remarks made against the HC registry. In this regard, the court had even decided to strip the designation of the senior advocate and hold him guilty of contempt.

Also read: Court sentences top Gujarat lawyer to custody till rising of court

Earlier, though Oza apologised in the matter unconditionally and approached the apex court, the Gujarat HC rejected his apologies. Oza's matter was also persuaded by many prominent lawyers like AM Singhvi, Arvind Datar, Dushyant Dave etc, as they felt that stripping a senior advocate of his designation is like a death sentence.

Also read: Yatin Oza moves SC against Gujarat HC order stripping his senior advocate position

The bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had heard a petition filed by advocate Yatin Oza whose senior designation has been stripped of by the Gujarat High Court for his negative remarks on the registry of the HC. However, on Wednesday, another senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Oza, asked the top court to direct the Gujarat HC to decide the matter in two weeks, but the Supreme Court simply adjourned the matter for now and has decided to wait for the Gujarat High Court's decision.