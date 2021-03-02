Hearing on Tahir Hussain's bail plea today

New Delhi: It is known that 11 FIRs have been filed against Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots. Earlier on 25 November 2020, the Court following the hearing had ordered the Delhi Police to file a status report.

During the hearing, lawyer Rizwan who's been arguing on behalf of the suspended AAP councillor said that the latter has been falsely implicated in the case and has been targeted under political vendetta. Tahir Hussain who has been in judicial custody since 16 March 2020, has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) including 11 FIRs.

On 22 October 2020, the Karkardooma district court had dismissed three bail pleas of Tahir Hussain. The court had already taken cognizance of the FIR registered under the UAPA Act against the sacked AAP leader on 21 August 2020.

The chargesheet comprising of 1700 pages also includes the names of fifteen others along with Tahir Hussain and his brother Shah Alam, wherein Tahir is suspected to be the mastermind of the riots. According to the Delhi Crime Branch, Tahir Hussain was present on the terrace of his residential building. In the chargesheet, it has also been mentioned that Tahir had spent one crore thirty lakh to plot the alleged conspiracy.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case of money laundering against the suspended AAP councillor, including cheating, fraud and criminal conspiracy. The law enforcement agency in its raids at various locations also seized several documents and digital devices. Tahir Hussain's WhatsApp chats, fake bills have also been traced. The ED stated that Tahir had transferred money to various companies while plotting a criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from PTI)