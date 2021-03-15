IMA warns of Covid19 second wave in poll-bound states

New Delhi: In the backdrop of a huge spike in Covid19 cases in certain states, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday cautioned that non-adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour, especially in the poll-bound states might invite a second wave of the pandemic in India. The IMA has strongly suggested that if any candidate of an Assembly election is found violating Covid protocol, his or her candidature should be cancelled.

"It's a reason for great concern that there is an increasing trend of Covid19 cases. And the coming election may add fuel to the fire. At this situation social restrictions need to be strictly implemented by the government," said Dr JA Jayalal, president of Indian Medical Association in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, adding that people need to go for vaccination without any apprehensions.

As many as six states including poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been witnessing a spike in the daily new cases. According to government statistics — Maharastra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have reported 85 percent of new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

"Government should ensure social distancing and Covid protocols are followed during election campaigns. Unless we do it, there is a great danger," Dr Jayalal said.

As a matter of fact, countries that relaxed lockdown measures and Covid protocols witnessed recurring waves of the deadly pandemic.

"Along with the new virus strain, the second wave of the pandemic is too dangerous than the initial wave. Fortunately, to date we have not entered into the second wave," Dr Jayalal added, suggesting that the government should immediately implement Covid 19 guidelines in the poll-bound states.

"The government is well equipped with the infrastructure, but we need to act properly," the IMA president said.

Dr Jayalal said that public gatherings in large number should be strictly restricted and that vaccination certificates need to be issued to those who get inoculated.

He also suggested restricting gatherings to no more than 100 people. During the recent Assembly elections in Bihar, people were seen disregarding Covid19 protocols.

He further suggested that all poll candidates need to be vaccinated. Already, the Election Commission had declared the staff on poll duty for the upcoming Assembly elections as frontline workers and instructed that they be vaccinated before assuming their election duties.