India reports over 35 thousand new Covid cases

New Delhi: As many as 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The fresh cases take the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,14,74,605, including 2,52,364 active cases and 1,10,63,025 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,216 including 172 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,71,43,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,03,13,163 samples up to Wednesday have been tested for the coronavirus. About 10,63,379 samples were tested yesterday.

Maharashtra which is the worst affected state in the country administered a total of 2,74,037 doses for coronavirus in 2,908 vaccination sessions.

A total of 36,39,989 people vaccinated in the state till March 17.