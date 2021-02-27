Kashmiri man duped Rs 2 crore from Afghan national, arrested

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing on Saturday arrested a Kashmiri man for allegedly duping crores from an Afghani national for the last two years.

According to ECW Joint Commissioner OP Mishra, the accused, Gulam Hasan a.k.a Sarkar a.k.a Kashmiri arrested for duping an Afghan national Sayyed Shah. He cheated the victim by promising him to fetch a higher value for the stone by selling it to prospective bidders. However, as per the investigators, Sarkar backtracked on the promise and denied payment to Shah.

Shah came to India in June 2019 to sell the stones to someone who had already paid him in advance. After reaching India he met Sarkar who promised to sell the precious stone at higher prices. He took the stones which cost nearly Rs 2 crore in the international market and handed over only Rs 21 lakhs to Shah.

"When the victim asked him to pay the due amount, he kept postponing the payment. The victim regularly visited the accused's house but he denied paying the due amount," added Mishra.

Shah filed a report with the ECW on February 8. "Gulam Hasan was arrested within 15 days," added ECW Joint Commissioner.