'Hanuman bhakt' Kejriwal to bring 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the annual budget session of the Delhi government on Wednesday, asserted that being a devotee of Hanuman, he always wished to bring the 'Ram Rajya' to the national capital by implementing ten 'golden rules'.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking in the Delhi Assembly

"I am a devotee of Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Ram. So, in this way, I am also a devotee of Lord Ram. He was the king of Ayodhya and it is said that everything was good during his rule. There was no sorrow and there was every facility during his regime. It was called 'Ram Rajya', which is a concept to be implemented in Delhi also", said Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly.

While elaborating the 10 golden rules, he emphasized the importance of education to bring the concept of Ram Rajya to the national capital.

Also Read: Sleaze CD: Tainted ex-minister hires private detectives

"Congress ruled for more than 70 years. They have never emphasized the importance of education in the country, as a result, a large section of society is still illiterate. They knew if they gave proper education to the people, they would raise questions against their regime and ultimately they would lose the elections", added Delhi CM.

Recently, the Delhi Cabinet approved the constitution of its school education board - the Delhi Board of School Education in order to focus on understanding over rote learning.

"We have approved the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education. Our education system focuses on rote learning. This has to change. Our focus will no longer be on rote learning but understanding," Kejriwal said.

Also Read: MP CM joins 'pawri' brigade with take on 'scared' land mafia