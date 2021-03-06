From revolutionary change in education system to formation of DBE, Kejriwal’s journey so far

New Delhi: The Delhi Board of Education (DBE) will be its own school examination board of Delhi, India’s only city state. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the formation of the DBE through a virtually convened press conference and he said that he was personally happy with this decision. He said that before he got into politics, he was a part of many movements and always felt the need to improve the education system, which was so corrupted and flawed. He was of the views that many problems of the country could be solved only by improving the standard of education. If we look at the performance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi, the change is quite visible. There has been a 104 per cent increase in the budget of education.

An important claim of the Aam Aadmi Party, which was formed after the Anna movement, was the need for a radical change in the education system. After the 49-day long government of 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in Delhi with an absolute majority in 2015 and the work in the education sector started with a missionary zeal. An important example of this lies in the fact that in the first budget of Chief Minister Kejriwal led government in 2015, the allocation for education was increased by 104 per cent. It was 23.7 per cent allocation for education in the first budget.

In 2015, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia of the Kejriwal government presented a total budget of Rs 41,500 crore, out of which the education sector got Rs 9836 crores. That is 23.7 per cent of the total budget, which the AAP government formed with absolute majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had presented in the House. For the next one year, the emphasis was on fixing and upgrading the education infrastructure. The old classrooms were repaired. The new buildings were built. These activities were further increased next year when the education sector got Rs 11 thousand crores in allocation.

In 2016-17, the AAP government led by Chief Minister Kejriwal presented a budget of Rs 47,600 crores, out of which the education sector was given Rs 10,690 crores. This was 22.45 per cent of the total budget. The next year the allocation was increased to 23.54 per cent. In 2017-18, the education sector had a share of Rs 11,300 crores in the total budget of Rs 48 thousand crores of the Delhi government. This was the time when the Delhi government started patting itself on the works done in the field of education.

HAPPINESS CURRICULUM STARTED

The following year, the allocation in the education sector was further increased and it reached Rs 13,997 crores. In 2018-19, the Delhi government presented a total budget of Rs 53 thousand crores and 26.4 per cent of the annual budget was dedicated to the education sector. In July this year, the Delhi government introduced Happiness Curriculum in its schools. This was done for the first time in the country and many foreign guests from different countries also came to see the Happiness Classes. Melania Trump has also come to see the Happiness Class.

The Happiness Class of Delhi Government got the most fame when Melania Trump, the wife of then American President Donald Trump, came to see the Happiness Class of the Delhi government schools. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government also publicized the happiness class a lot. If we talk about 2019, then for the financial year 2019-20, the Delhi government presented a budget of Rs 60 thousand crores, out of which Rs 15 thousand crores were given under the head of education. It was 25 per cent of the total budget.

ALLEGATION OF MAKING RS 5 LAKH WORTH ROOM IN RS 25 LAKH

Amid the continuous increase in the budget in the field of education, it was felt that the funds announced under the head of education were not being spent completely. The Kejriwal government, which was making claims of revolutionary changes in education, was also accused of scam. In July 2019, the BJP alleged that the Kejriwal government has spent Rs 25 lakh for the construction of rooms to be built in Rs 5 lakh and in many schools the payments have been made without construction.

EDUCATION SCAM REACHED ACB

In this whole controversy, the Delhi government was accused of the scam of two thousand crores and its investigation also went to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi Government. However, Education Minister Manish Sisodia denied these allegations outrightly. Amidst all these allegations and counter-allegations, the 2020 assembly elections were held in Delhi and again the Aam Aadmi Party came to power with an overwhelming majority. It was shown as a victory for revolutionary change in education. The AAP dedicated its election victory to revolutionary changes in education.

After the return to power for the third time, when Manish Sisodia presented the budget, it was increased by 5 thousand crores. In 2020-21, the Kejriwal government presented a budget of 65 thousand crores, out of which the allocation for the education sector was Rs 15,815 crores, that is, 24.33 per cent of the total budget. Along with the increase in the budget of education, the Delhi government also publicized the changing picture of schools and the examination results.

TWO COMMITTEES FORMED FOR THE NEW BOARD

This was the time when the Delhi government moved towards creating its own board of education. A year before this, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had announced the formation of Delhi’s own board of education. But for this, the formation of two important committees was approved on 15 July 2020. Two committees were formed, namely, Delhi Education Board Committee and Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee.

BOARDS OF DIFFERENT COUNTRIES WERE STUDIED

Many experts were also included in these committees. Faculty members of IIM-Ahmedabad Ankur Sarin and Director of ESI Centre Vilima Badhav were also members of these committees. All of them studied good boards of different countries and now a new board of education is going to come into existence on the basis of their reports. Arvind Kejriwal has described its objectives as ranging from making children good patriots and good people to employment-oriented education.

BUDGET CAN BE SEPARATELY PROVISIONED

According to the new Delhi Board of Education (DBE), the syllabus is going to start from the academic session 2021-22 and 20-25 government schools are going to be selected for this. The budget for the new financial year is going to be presented on March 9. There may also be a provision of a separate budget for the new Board of Education. However, the big challenge will be how the Delhi government changes the old education system and gives it a new look.

