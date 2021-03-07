Labourers fall from under construction building, one dead

New Delhi: One labour died and another injured after they fell from an under construction building in South Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Sunday."Inderjeet and Santosh who are working as a POP labour in under construction building at L-1/7 Hauz Khas enclave fell down from the balcony of the third floor of the said building on Saturday. Both were drunk," said Atul Thakur DCP South Delhi.

Both the labourers belonged to Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.18-year-old Inderjeet was dead on the spot and while injured Santosh (22) was shifted to hospital by CAT ambulance.

Site has been inspected by crime team and exhibits lifted from the spot and dead body of Inderjeet has been kept at the mortuary of the AIIMS.

IANS

