Man arrested for causing fire on train

New Delhi: One person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly planting inflammable substances in the generator and luggage compartment of the New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express which caused a fire on Saturday.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said that a total of three teams are investigating the incident.

It was found that inflammable materials including batteries were kept in the compartment by Gyanendra Pandey, the manager of a loading company, he said.

The officer said Pandey has been arrested.

The fire on the train started at Ghaziabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh before it was doused.

