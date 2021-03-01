Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP

New Delhi: Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha.

Earlier this year, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party will contest Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat-in coming two years.

Kejriwal announced AAP's future electoral plans while addressing the National Council meeting of the party in Delhi.

Also read: Police in Delhi arrest exam cheats

Mansi Sehgal did her early education at Dwarka's Delhi Public School. Later, she completed her B.Tech from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology.

She currently runs a start-up and won the 'Femina Miss India Delhi' pageant in 2019.

(ANI)