My suspension as DU VC against norms, request to be reinstated: Yogesh Tyagi writes to Kovind

New Delhi: With just a week left in his tenure, suspended Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi Tuesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, claiming that the inquiry against him over alleged dereliction of duty was not as per norms, and his suspension should be revoked.

According to sources in the Ministry of Education, no communication has been received by them in this regard.

He was suspended in October on the order of President Kovind, who is also the Visitor to the university.

Kovind had also directed an inquiry against him over allegations of dereliction of duty. Tyagi happens to be the first VC in the university's history to face such action.

Before his suspension, Tyagi was undergoing medical treatment.

Raj Kumar Bhatia, who is the Chancellor's nominee in the varsity's Executive Council, has also written to the inquiry committee terming Tyagi's suspension illegal and recommending it be revoked.

In his letter to the president, Tyagi has said, "Ministry officials have grossly failed to place before you the various provisions of the Delhi University Act, Statutes, Ordinances and Regulations in their legal (and I would plead as well moral) perspective as far as they pertain to the role and responsibility of the Vice-Chancellor personally. Also, some crucial provisions of the Act, Statutes and Ordinances have been altogether overlooked."

Tyagi has also noted that since a vice-chancellor is not a civil servant and does not enjoy any statutory security of service, action against him cannot be taken as per civil service rules.

"The inquiry ordered against the Vice-Chancellor by invoking Section 7-A of the Delhi University Act is not following the law. A close perusal of Section 7-A would reveal that the Inquiry prescribed under it is curative. The Vice-Chancellor is expected to be in correspondence with the Visitor. He is not kept away from the University by the mechanism of suspension under a presumption of guilt.

"It is most unfortunate to note that the Visitor has been advised to order to set aside all orders issued by the Vice-Chancellor or issued with his approval without having first set up an inquiry to find out the true state of affairs of the working of the university during the critical days preceding suspension of the Vice-Chancellor," he said. Expressing anguish over the turn of events in past months, Tyagi has said, "irrespective of the outcome of the inquiry, I would have no interest left in serving the great university if I am vindicated".

"I am prepared to put my papers if that brings some good and save the energy of everyone to be devoted to the better cause of this great premier University, especially in its centenary year."

He requested the president to hold an inquiry following the Delhi University Act 1922 into the affairs of the university and events that unfolded during the period of his illness and thereafter till his suspension.

"I would also beseech you to revoke my suspension and reinstate me at the earliest possible," he said.

Tyagi's suspension came against the backdrop of a power tussle in the central university.

A controversy erupted when Tyagi, who was then on medical leave, removed PC Joshi as Pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place.

Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council.

However, the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

The ministry then intervened in the power tussle between the vice-chancellor and the pro-vice-chancellor, saying appointments made by Tyagi were not "valid" as he is on leave.

The power tussle intensified with Jha writing to the ministry citing himself as acting Registrar, and saying that all decisions taken by Tyagi are following university norms.

The ministry took objection to the letter and had directed the varsity to take strict action against him.

