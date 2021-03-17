Nepalese woman shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi: A 45-year-old Nepalese woman was shot dead on Wednesday by two unidentified persons in the Majnu ka Tila area in North Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Meena, who ran a shop of snacks and beverages with her husband in the locality.

It is suspected that she opposed those looters, who were on run after snatching the chain of a woman at New Aruna Nagar.

The incident took place in north Delhi's Timarpur area around 7 am when Meena was at her shop. Suddenly two bike-borne miscreants came and snatched a gold chain from a woman's neck.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Bypolls to three Assembly seats on April 17

After hearing the woman's scream, Meena ran and shouted for the public to nab them. Following this, the same unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at her and fled from the spot.

The woman received bullet injury in her chest and collapsed, a senior police officer said, adding that she was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her "brought dead".

The woman had been staying at a rented accommodation with her husband and her 12-year-old daughter for the last eight years.

A case of murder was registered and efforts were on to nab the suspects, police said, adding that the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

CCTV footage was being scanned to identify the suspects, police added.

Also Read: Six-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Pushkar, one held