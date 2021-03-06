New Delhi: 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in dacoity case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in a dacoity case, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khairul alias Arman (46), Mohammad Sadiq Seikh (29) and Montu Mulla (30), they said.

According to police, four people entered a house in Kavi Nagar after cutting window grills on February 28. They then held the family at gunpoint and looted all the valuables.

During the investigation, police found that a gang led by Khairul was involved in many heinous crimes in India.

Police received information about the movement of Khairul and his gang in the Lado Sarai area here, following which a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended on Friday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

Housebreaking tools, gold and silver jewellery, and expensive wristwatches were recovered from their possession, police said.

In 2012, Khairul met with one of his associates Rajeev Srivastava in Tihar Jail who provided them assistance in getting rented houses and cars for committing a crime, Singh said.

The gang usually targeted houses in posh colonies, he added.

PTI

