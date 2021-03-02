NH-9 opened for commuters at Ghazipur border after 1 month

Ghazipur: The road blockade was finally lifted at the Ghazipur border on the outskirts of the national capital on Tuesday amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the new Union farm laws for the last three months. National Highway (NH)-9 has now been opened for commuters from Delhi going towards Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

At present, this highway has been opened from one side only late Monday night.

After the opening of the roads closed at the Ghazipur border for the last one month, people seem quite relieved. They had to take longer routes to commute to their offices, but after the opening of the highway traffic movement from one side has become easier. It is expected that the other remaining roads near the Ghazipur border would also be operational soon.

The farmers have been protesting against the three new Union farm laws since November 26, 2020, at various borders of the national capital.

They are agitating against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

