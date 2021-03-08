Northern railway dedicates 7 locomotives to women warriors

New Delhi: To mark International Women’s Day, the Northern Railway has dedicated its WDP4B and WDP4D class locomotives to woman warriors of the country. The engines have been named after Uday Devi along with Rani Ahilyabai, Rani Avantibai, Rani Laxmibai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Chennamma and Jhalkari Bai.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said that the Northern Railway commemorates the performance of Tughlakabad Shed for over five decades by remembering the brave women from our history, who, have led their armies into battle for Independence.

READ: Andhra CM to launch free sanitary napkin distribution on Women's Day

As a token of homage and respect, the Northern Railway takes pride in dedicating its WDP4B and WDP4D class locomotives of Tughlakabad to these brave warriors.

READ: Alliance Air to operate inaugural flight with all-women crew on Women's Day

He also said that women's day was chosen for the honour as this day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This day also calls for action to expedite the grant of equal rights to women. He said that the railways have never lagged behind in giving respect to women.

READ: Intl Women's Day: All women team to take charge of MP CM's security